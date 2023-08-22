Zhang Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Autodesk stock opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

