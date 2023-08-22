Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 40,071 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Blackstone stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

View Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.