Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,635 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

