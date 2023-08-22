Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 51,938 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,938 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $23,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.