Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

