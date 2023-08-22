Zhang Financial LLC Has $477,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.