The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CG stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

