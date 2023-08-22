3,270 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $289.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

