Cooper Financial Group Takes $171,000 Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in The India Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The India Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IFN opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The India Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

