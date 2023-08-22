Zhang Financial LLC Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

