Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.98 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

