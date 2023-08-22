HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.29

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. HUNT has a total market cap of $56.82 million and $1.10 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.



HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.



According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

