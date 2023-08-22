Zhang Financial LLC Sells 21,630 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

