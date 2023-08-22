QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.27 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $97,115.75 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.13825785 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $101,163.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

