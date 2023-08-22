Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03) – $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

M stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

