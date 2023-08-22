Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

