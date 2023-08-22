TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.37 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $153.79 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002730 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,405,805,185 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

