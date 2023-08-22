Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0761 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Beta Finance has a market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

