Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 296 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $845.74 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $892.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

