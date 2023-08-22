USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $78.61 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,085.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00714275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00116772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

