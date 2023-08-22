Cooper Financial Group Buys 319 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $353,296,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

