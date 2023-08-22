Terra Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Terra has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $152.02 million and $14.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002730 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 354,591,659 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

