Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $13.20-13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.09.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.