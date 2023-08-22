GateToken (GT) Price Tops $3.88 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00014868 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $372.56 million and approximately $632,942.13 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,089.92 or 1.00002989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,043,730 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,043,730.46693218 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.88038906 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $752,585.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.