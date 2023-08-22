Custos Family Office LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.93 and its 200-day moving average is $387.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

