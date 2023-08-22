Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

AWK stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.