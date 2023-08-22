Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 278 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $945.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $940.85 and its 200 day moving average is $898.23.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

