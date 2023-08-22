WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.53

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $32.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00254043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003773 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

