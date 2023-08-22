Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,959 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

