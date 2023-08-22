Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 602.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

