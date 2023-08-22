tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $2.29 on Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. tomiNet has a total market cap of $170.82 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00008782 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,560,384 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.2408623 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,070,645.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

