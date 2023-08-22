Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,519 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 58.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 343.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 129,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 270,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 239,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,114.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,340 shares of company stock worth $1,313,272 and have sold 71,348 shares worth $1,484,754. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPOF stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

