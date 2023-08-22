Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $186.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

