Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 196.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,680,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 351,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MGV stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.