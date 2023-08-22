Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 357 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

CTAS stock opened at $486.02 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.75 and its 200 day moving average is $467.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

