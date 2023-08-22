Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

