Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Tailwinds Driving Palo Alto Networks To Fresh Highs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Offer Great Value for September
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Specialty Retail Stocks That Outperformed The Market Last Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.