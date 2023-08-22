Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.02% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $59,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after acquiring an additional 481,581 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 308,532 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 236,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

