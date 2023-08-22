WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $55.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.25. The company has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.