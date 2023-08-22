Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $425.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

