Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.