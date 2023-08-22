Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $425.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day moving average of $400.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

