Ascent Group LLC Buys 2,824 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after purchasing an additional 481,581 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 308,532 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 236,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.