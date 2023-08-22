Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.98. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.