Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,030 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

