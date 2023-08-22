Atria Investments Inc Purchases 4,979 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

