Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.15 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,115 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.