Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 183.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.83.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

