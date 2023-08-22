Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

