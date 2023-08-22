Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 162 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $277.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

