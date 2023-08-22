Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.